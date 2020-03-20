Businesses open during coronavirus pandemic

At FOX 5 we work to bring you the most updated news and resources in San Diego. Part of that effort is making sure our community feels heard, which is why – with your help – we have assembled a searchable database of the businesses that are still opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses are characterized by region according to the map below.

Search for a business via name, category or neighborhood/region. And feel free to share this page with others that would like to list their business!

If you do not see your restaurant and would like it to be listed, please fill out the form below.