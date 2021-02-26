Suspect sought after 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for a suspect in a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others on Friday night in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident took place on 45th Street and Logan Avenue, San Diego police said. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the other two were shot in their legs and were transported to a local hospital. None of the victims were publicly identified.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Details of the incident are scarce and circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between West Street and 45th Street due to the investigation.

**Please avoid the area of Logan Ave between West St. & S. 45th St. due to a police investigation for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes** pic.twitter.com/ZcUI4bvyUf — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 27, 2021

