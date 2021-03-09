State data keeps San Diego in purple tier

SAN DIEGO — New coronavirus data released by the state Tuesday keeps San Diego County in the purple tier.

The current tier assignments list on the state website says the coronavirus remains widespread in the county. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was 8.9 with an adjusted case rate for tier assignment coming in at 8.8.

The adjusted case rate needed to be 7 or lower for San Diego County to reach red tier status.

The data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. The state says counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving to a less restrictive tier. Counties must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks to move to a less restrictive tier.

