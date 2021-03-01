Video: 1 detained after shots fired near San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO – A man was taken into custody Monday after gunshots could be heard during a live FOX 5 segment filmed downtown near the Convention Center.

Shots were heard just after 7 p.m. while a crew was filming a report on West Harbor Drive. Crews observed police attempt to pull a slow-moving car over in front of the venue before it came to a stop.

About a dozen gunshots can be heard in the video. It is unclear who was doing the shooting.

FOX 5 cameras captured scenes of a man sitting on the ground handcuffed and talking with police. He was shown walking to a police vehicle with officers.

Details remain scarce and it is not yet known what led to the incident. No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.