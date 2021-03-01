Comic-Con goes virtual in July with plans for Nov. 2021 in-person event

Cosplayers make their way to the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Comic-Con festival is going virtual again this year with organizers revealing plans for a November 2021 in-person event.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers said they will once again host the July celebration for free online with Comic-Con@Home taking place from July 23-25.

Event organizers also announced they plan to hold a three-day in-person event in San Diego in November 2021.

“We believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” a news release said. “We are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

San Diego Comic Convention canceled both of its in-person events in 2020 and recently announced WonderCon in Anaheim was also canceled with a free online event taking its place March 26-27.

Find more details about refunds and how to keep up-to-date on the upcoming events here.