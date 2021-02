SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating a shooting late Friday near a downtown grocery store, authorities say.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the area near the Ralphs supermarket on First Avenue and G Street. Details of the incident still remain scarce, but police say crews were performing life-saving measures on a victim.

Additional details including what prompted the shooting were not immediately available.

