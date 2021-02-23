City council approves cap on short-term vacation rentals

SAN DIEGO — City council has approved an ordinance that will cap the number of short-term vacation rentals in San Diego.

City council voted 8-1 Tuesday to approve the ordinance limiting the number of whole-home rentals to 1% of the city’s housing supply, which is more than 540,000 housing units. That means about 5,400 short-term rentals would be permitted to operate in San Diego.

The 1% limit will not apply in Mission Beach, where short-term rentals are capped at 30% of the town’s housing supply.

FOX 5 has closely followed the years-long push to regulate short-term rentals in the city. Supporters of the latest ordinance say there’s a lack of affordable housing in San Diego and limiting short-term rentals will put thousands of homes back on the market for locals. Critics say the measure will slash the number of rentals by as much as half, hurting owners’ livelihoods.

City Council President Jennifer Campbell previously told FOX 5 that a lottery system would be established. She said the new rules will apply to people who rent out their entire homes for more than 20 days in a year.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports only one license will be allowed per individual and the regulations still need the blessing of the California Costal Commission. Regulations wouldn’t take effect until July 2022.

Check back for updates on this developing story.