San Diego to enter less-restrictive tier next week after state meets goal

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will enter the less restrictive red tier next week after the state met its goal of administering 2 million doses of the vaccine to California’s hardest-hit communities.

The state was expected to meet the goal by Friday, a milestone that comes with relaxing rules across the state. The state said it expects San Diego and 12 other counties to move from the purple to red tier under the new guidelines.

The tier adjustments will be assigned on Tuesday and take effect on Wednesday, the state said.

Sacramento, San Diego, Kings, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura and Yuba will shift from purple to red based on current data and projections.

“This has been a lot of hard work of San Diegans in lowering the case count, a lot of hard work getting vaccines into arms, but all of these have combined and come together to put us on the cusp of being able to achieve this next tier,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said of the expected move.

The red tier will feature limited amounts of indoor service at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses and services.

“San Diegans should be proud of the way we’ve responded,” Fletcher said at a Wednesday news conference, noting that one year ago this week was the first reported COVID-19 case in the county. “We are making substantial progress.”

Some changes under the new guidelines will take effect on Sunday, the state said. After reassessment using new thresholds, 13 counties will move to a less restrictive tier, from purple to red: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne.

“While we have reached a milestone today, we still have a lot of work ahead of us to help ensure we can put an end to this pandemic,” said Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “We must all do our part by getting vaccinated as soon as it’s our turn and continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing to keep our communities safe.”

The blueprint will be updated again when 4 million doses have been administered in the vaccine equity quartile.

