Police search for gunman after man shot in thigh

SAN DIEGO – A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after being shot in the thigh in the Valencia Park area and police are searching for the shooter, authorities said.

San Diego police say the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Imperial Avenue near Euclid Avenue. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man wearing a red hoodie, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.