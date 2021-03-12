Pedestrian dies in East County traffic collision

EL CAJON, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night in a serious traffic collision in El Cajon, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at South Anza Street and Gray Drive, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Not much is yet known about the circumstances of the crash, but Heartland Fire confirmed that a pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, died at the scene.

South Anza Street is expected to be closed down for an extended period of time due to the crash, police say. Authorities are asking travelers to find alternative routes in the interim.

ECPD is working a serious traffic collision at Anza St and Gray Dr. Anza will be shut down between Washington Ave and Chase Ave for an extended time. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Zz0rqE5nPZ — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 13, 2021

