17-year-old dies in South Bay shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 17-year-old was shot and killed Thursday in Chula Vista’s Eastlake area near Sunset View Park, and police still are searching for the shooter, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the park on South Greensview Drive. Police received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area.

The teenage victim, who was not publicly identified by authorities, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, where they died, police say.

Details about the incident remain scare, but police are searching for a suspect in the shooting. No description of the suspect was provided.

Check back for updates on this developing story.