Suspect sought after 1 shot at Mission Beach hotel

SAN DIEGO – At least one person was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot at a hotel in Mission Beach, and police are searching for a potential suspect, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. at the Bahia Resort Hotel on West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Officers were clearing rooms at the hotel to determine if there were other victims, police said.

A witness, who told FOX 5 he called the police about the incident, said he heard people arguing before someone opened fire. He said he saw one person running away from the scene followed soon thereafter by multiple cars leaving the area.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting were provided.

Check back for updates on this developing story.