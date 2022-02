SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are looking for the person responsible for killing a 77-year-old man in a Barrio Logan hit-and-run last month.

Police say the victim was crossing at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street around 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 when he was hit by the driver. The car stopped for a moment but then took off, according to a news release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers Thursday.