(iSeeCars) — Pickup trucks have surged in popularity thanks to their capability and versatility.

Once perceived as strictly work vehicles, modern-day pickup trucks have evolved to become functional family haulers thanks to improvements in comfort and safety. In fact, the top three most popular cars are pickup trucks, proving they appeal to drivers hauling families, heavy loads, and everything in between. Hybrid and electric pickup trucks are now on the market for drivers who want more fuel-efficient workhorses.

Wyoming has largest share of pickup trucks, over twice the national average

New Jersey has the lowest share of truck owners, with half the national average

Texas has highest volume of truck sales, yet ranks 23rd in share of trucks

Pickup trucks account for 16.7 percent of all vehicles on the road, though they are far more popular in some states than others. Here is a ranking of states by their share of light-duty pickup trucks:

Ranking of States by Shares of Trucks- iSeeCars Rank State % Trucks 1 Wyoming 37.1% 2 Montana 34.7% 3 North Dakota 31.6% 4 Idaho 29.8% 5 South Dakota 29.1% 6 Alaska 26.4% 7 West Virginia 25.5% 8 Maine 25.0% 9 Iowa 24.4% 10 Arkansas 24.3% 11 Vermont 24.2% 12 Nebraska 24.2% 13 Louisiana 23.9% 14 New Mexico 23.0% 15 Mississippi 23.0% 16 Kentucky 21.8% 17 Wisconsin 21.2% 18 Kansas 21.1% 19 Minnesota 20.7% 20 Alabama 20.3% 21 Oklahoma 19.9% 22 Utah 19.9% 23 Texas 19.7% 24 Colorado 19.3% 25 New Hampshire 19.3% 26 Missouri 18.8% 27 Tennessee 18.8% 28 Michigan 18.7% 29 South Carolina 18.5% 30 Washington 17.6% 31 Arizona 17.1% 32 Oregon 16.9% National Average 16.7% 33 Indiana 16.0% 34 North Carolina 16.0% 35 Ohio 15.8% 36 Georgia 15.7% 37 Hawaii 15.3% 38 Pennsylvania 15.1% 39 Nevada 14.0% 40 Florida 13.8% 41 Virginia 13.7% 42 Rhode Island 13.6% 43 Delaware 13.5% 44 Illinois 12.9% 45 Massachusetts 12.5% 46 New York 12.1% 47 California 11.7% 48 Maryland 11.3% 49 Connecticut 10.6% 50 New Jersey 8.2%

Wyoming is the state with the most pickup trucks and has 2.2 more pickup trucks on the road than the average state. Known as “the Cowboy State,” ​​Wyoming is a Western Rocky Mountain state with plenty of unpaved roads, rugged terrain and harsh winters, all of which require off-road and foul-weather capability.

Texas, which leads the nation in pickup truck sales volume, ranks 23rd in the nation for the state’s total vehicle share.

The top 10 states with the highest share of pickup trucks are Northern and mountainous states.

New Jersey has the lowest share of pickup trucks at 8.2 percent, which is more than half the national average.

Florida and Illinois, which are the flattest states in the country, are among the states with the lowest share of pickup trucks.

With the exception of Illinois, the 10 states with the lowest shares of pickup trucks are all coastal states.

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 21 million used car sales from April 2022 through March 2023. The shares of light-duty pickup trucks within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

This article, Which States Drive the Most Pickup Trucks, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.