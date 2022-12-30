SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Auto Show returns this weekend and FOX 5 Auto Expert Nik Miles got a sneak peek Friday morning.

Watch the video above and below to see what kind of “car candy” will be open for viewing for auto enthusiasts Friday through Monday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Interested in checking out the second largest auto show in California for yourself? Buy tickets on the San Diego International Auto Show website.

Guests will see vehicles from some of the biggest brands, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen.