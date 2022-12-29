SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Auto Show returns this weekend, and FOX 5 Auto Expert Nik Miles got a sneak peek Thursday.

Guests will see vehicles from some of the biggest brands, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Watch the video above to see what else car enthusiasts can expect from the event happening Friday through Monday at the San Diego Convention Center.

Interested in checking out the second largest auto show in California for yourself? Buy tickets on the San Diego International Auto Show website.