The Williams Formula 1 team announced on Monday the departure of its CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito.

The motorsports veteran and brains behind Ford’s original Focus RS and F-150 Raptor only joined Williams at the end of 2020, having postponed retirement plans to join the squad following its sale to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital earlier that year.

However, after some slight improvement in the 2021 season that saw the team finish eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, Williams fell to last place in 2022.

Capito also briefly served as CEO of the McLaren F1 team last decade.

Williams also announced the departure of Technical Director François-Xavier Demaison, who was brought in together with Capito. The two previously worked at Volkswagen where they contributed to the automaker’s hugely successful World Rally Championship campaign in the last decade, as well as the expansion of the Volkswagen R performance sub-brand.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” Capito said in a statement. “I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Williams plans to announce a new team principal and technical director shortly. The team will enter the 2023 season with a new driver as well. U.S. driver Logan Sargeant has been picked to fill the seat of departing driver Nicholas Latifi. Joining Sargeant will be current Williams driver Alex Albon.

Ferrari is another team what will have new leadership in the 2023 season. Mattia Binotto stepped down as team principal at the Italian squad in November following a difficult season.

Related Articles