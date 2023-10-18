Lexus rolls into the 2024 model year with big changes on many of its biggest models. The biggest news is the debut of the new 2024 Lexus TX three-row crossover SUV that slots in larger than the RX L but not quite as large or as truck-based as the Lexus LX. It comes with three powertrains, including two hybrid options. One size below both the TX and LX is the redesigned Lexus GX, which can also be equipped with seven seats. Consider the truck-based GX the off-road bruiser in the growing Lexus family.

Here are the other known changes and price increases for the 2024 model year.

New or redesigned 2024 Lexus models

The redesigned three-row SUV sharing a platform with the Lexus LX grows 2.8 inches longer and 3.7 inches wider, and sports Tonka Truck design cues with big blocky ends and an off-road vibe.

Lexus ditches the V-8 in favor of a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive with a lockable Torsen center differential and 2-speed transfer case.

A hybrid powertrain is expected to follow.

Seating configurations range from four to seven with an available third row.

Standard tech includes a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are standard.

Expect pricing in the early part of 2024 when the new GX goes on sale.

In the new TX, the Lexus family finally gets a proper three-row crossover SUV, one that’s larger and roomier than the discontinued RX L, but without the truckiness of the Lexus LX.

Related to the new Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX comes with three powertrain options: TX 350 models use a 275-hp 2.4-liter turbo-4 paired with an 8-speed automatic, with front-wheel drive standard and all-wheel drive optional; The TX 500h hybrid pairs the 2.4-liter turbo-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor and AWD and a combined output of 366 hp; the TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid pairs a 3.5-liter V-6 and three electric motors delivering a combined output of 404 hp and all-wheel drive.

The 550h+ can travel 33 miles on electric power only, or rates at 29 mpg combined as a hybrid; 500h models are expected to earn 27 mpg combined and base 350 versions get 23 mpg.

Three-row seating comes with seven seats standard, or the center bench can be swapped out for captain’s chairs for a six-seat configuration.

The 2024 Lexus TX 350 Standard starts at $55,050; TX 500h models are offered in F Sport Premium and F Sport Luxury versions, starting at $69,350; the TX 550h PHEV has not been priced yet.

Refreshed 2024 Lexus models

The gorgeous V-8 sports coupe and convertible upgrades to a 12.3-inch touchscreen and ditches the fussy touchpad controller.

Newly standard features include 21-inch alloy wheels and a surround-view camera system. Parking sensors join automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, accident avoidance steer assist, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and traffic sign recognition.

For the first time, the LC convertible can be had with the Bespoke Build package that offers additional design treatments.

The 2024 LC starts at $99,300 or $102,600 for the LC 500h hybrid, and $106,800 for the convertible.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+

Redesigned for 2023, the bestselling crossover SUV adds a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant this year. Similar to the Toyota RAV4 Prime, the 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 with an electric motor up front and one at the rear to make 302 hp. The 18.1-kwh battery pack has a 35-mile electric driving range in the RX 450h+.

Starting at $70,080, the RX 450h+ comes loaded with a heated wood steering wheel, power lumbar support to the heated front seats, synthetic suede upholstery inserts, semi-aniline leather, 21-inch wheels, a 10.0-inch head-up display, and a panoramic glass roof with roof rails.

The base RX 350 and its 275-hp 2.4-liter turbo-4 costs $49,950; all-wheel drive adds $1,600.

Starting at $51,800, the RX 350h hybrid with standard all-wheel drive costs only $250 more than a similarly equipped RX 350. It pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a motor powered by a nickel-metal-hydride battery to make 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque. The EPA rates it at 36 mpg combined.

Carryover 2024 Lexus models

2024 Lexus ES

Lexus expands the midsize sedan’s Technology Package with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and head-up display to Base, Luxury, and F Sport models.

The 2024 Lexus ES starts at $43,190 for the ES 350 or ES 250 AWD; hybrid models cost $1,400 more.

2024 Lexus IS

The compact sport sedan can be had with the F Sport styling package for the first time. The base model IS 300 costs $41,235, and AWD adds another $2,000. The range-topping IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium costs $64,520.

2024 Lexus LS

Updates to the full-size sedan have not been confirmed yet by Lexus.

2024 Lexus LX

The largest and most luxurious SUV in the brand’s stable carries over with a price that ranges between $92,915 and $133,490.

2024 Lexus NX The compact crossover carries over with a price increase of $850 for the 2024 NX 250 at $40,605. The NX 350h hybrid costs $44,615, while the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid costs $59,905.

2024 Lexus RC and RC F

The sports coupe carries over with a starting price of $45,920 or $68,295 for the RC F.

2024 Lexus RZ

Pricing and changes for the second year of the electric crossover have not been announced yet.

2024 Lexus UX Hybrid

Lexus’ smallest crossover comes only as a hybrid with a starting price of $36,490, or $1,400 more for AWD.

