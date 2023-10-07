The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is getting some subtle styling updates and Mercedes this week provided an early look.



Currently, the automaker has only announced the launch of the updated model for Europe, where sales have started.

The styling changes include a new grille and new lower front fascia Mercedes says borrows elements from the redesigned 2024 AMG GT Coupe sports car revealed in August during 2023 Monterey Car Week. The reshaped front end has a more rounded appearance than the previous version, new vertical air ducts, and a wider lower opening.

A sunroof and rear-seat wireless phone charging are now standard as well, in Europe at least. The infotainment system gets redesigned and includes AMG-specific displays. There’s alsod a Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos sound-enhancing tech that is available.

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe (European spec)

So far Mercedes has only shown the updated AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid model. No changes were discussed for the powertrain, which consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor at the rear axle. It’s good for 843 hp in the current AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. A version of this powertrain is also used in the AMG S63 E Performance sedan, where it delivers 791 hp.

Other variants are expected as well, including less-powerful GT 53 and GT43 models. The plug-in hybrid powertrain from the GT 63 S E Performance is also set to make its way into the AMG GT Coupe. Mercedes previewed it in September during the 2023 Munich auto show with the AMG GT Concept E Performance.

Production of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is shifting to Valmet Automotive in Finland, a contract manufacturer that previously built GLC-Class crossovers for Mercedes, as well as Porsche’s Boxster. U.S. pricing, as well as a launch timeline, for the updated model will be revealed at a later date.

