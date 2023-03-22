In a release, the GM brand suggested that the Camaro was heading into “retirement,” after a nine-year run in its current iteration. The last Camaros will be built in January 2024 at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan.

During that span, the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro earned kudos for its vastly improved handling, for its rorty ZL1 edition, and for its attempts at fuel efficiency with a turbo-4 edition rated at more than 300 hp.

Sales of the Camaro have slowed dramatically since the current model was introduced, however. The Camaro now runs a distant third in muscle-car sales, behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, which have swapped the lead over the past few model years. Last year Chevrolet sold 24,652 Camaro coupes and convertibles.

Chevrolet also announced that it will celebrate the Camaro with the addition of a Collector’s Edition package for the RS and SS models. Details of the package will be available closer to the start of orders this summer.

GM has not confirmed a successor, but in its release Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet, noted that, “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

In 2021, rumor emerged that Chevrolet could replace the Camaro with an electric performance sedan. Other speculation says it will arrive as an electric SUV, and that the Corvette could also get an electric SUV.

That chapter has yet to be written, but the end of the Camaro as a gas-powered car is imminent.