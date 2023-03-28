While rumors abound that the next generation of Nissan’s GT-R sports car, the R36, will feature some form of electrification, the automaker on Tuesday came out with the announcement it is developing an electric GT-R, albeit a prototype based on the R32 Skyline GT-R of the early 1990s.

Nissan said the project was born out of the desire of an engineer who originally joined the automaker because of a longing for the GT-R, to add electrification technology to the car.

“I want to build a more exciting car by adding the latest electrification technology that I am involved with to my favorite car,” the engineer said in a statement.

The project currently goes under the title of R32 EV, and Nissan is yet to provide any details on how it will go about converting the R32 GT-R to electric power.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32

The R32 was the first GT-R to feature the legendary 2.6-liter turbo-6 known as the RB26DETT. Thanks to twin turbochargers and a sturdy iron block, the engine could be tuned to reliably deliver much bigger numbers than its 276-hp rating. Even that official rating is widely accepted as an understated figure, with Nissan only quoting it due to a gentleman’s agreement between Japanese automakers at the time to limit power to the 276-hp figure. While the engine is a huge part of the GT-R mythos, electric motors are more than capable of delivering the type of excitement GT-R fans seek.

It’s possible Nissan could eventually offer an EV conversion for the R32 GT-R and the car’s successors. Nissan’s Nismo division in recent years has been offering replacement parts for classic GT-Rs to help keep the cars on the road. The company even offers a full restoration service that involves stripping the car down to its bare body shell. An EV conversion kit could be something else Nismo offers in the future. Other automakers have already explored this path, including Ford, Mini, and Volkswagen.

