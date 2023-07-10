The Little Car Company of Bicester, U.K., builds kid-sized replicas of classic cars, but now it’s switching things up. Instead of making a smaller-scale version of a real car, it’s up-scaled a toy car.

The Tamiya Wild One Max is an iconic remote controlled car launched by Japanese firm Tamiya in 1985, which The Little Car Company has turned into a life-size drivable car. It’s on sale worldwide, with road-legal versions available in the U.K. and Europe.

Tamiya Wild One Max from The Little Car Company

Some modifications were required to make a full-size version of the RC car. The cockpit has been widened and can accommodate two adults, the company claims, seated in Cobra buckets with four-point harnesses. The front shock towers were also rounded off to improve visibility and pedestrian safety; a windshield, wiper, and 5.0-inch dashboard screen were added. At 141.7 inches long and 74.8 inches wide, the car is still fairly compact.

The front suspension was also changed from the original RC car’s trailing-arm design to a double-wishbone setup, with Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs, and 14-inch Maxxis off-road tires at all four corners. The Little Car Company claims 10.6 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of 34.1 degrees, a breakover angle of 28.4 degrees, and a very impressive 50.8-degree departure angle.

Tamiya Wild One Max from The Little Car Company

Eight swappable battery packs provide a total of 14.1 kwh of capacity, which should be enough for 124 miles of range on-road or 68 miles off-road, The Little Car Company estimates (likely on the more lenient European WLTP cycle). Peak output of 38 hp and continuous output of 20 hp can propel the Wild One Max to a top speed of 62 mph.

In the U.K. and European Union, the Wild One Max can be classified as a “quadricycle” and be legal on public roads, much like the low-speed Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino EVs. This requires an option package that adds the windshield and wiper, as well as headlights, taillights, indicators, license-plate brackets, mud guards, and exterior mirrors. Left-hand drive and right-hand drive will be available.

Tamiya Wild One Max from The Little Car Company

The first 100 examples will be Launch Editions with a carbon-fiber dashboard and key fob, hologram decals, and a 1/10-scale model kit of the car, which is being reproduced by Tamiya for the occasion.

Orders open July 13. Pricing starts at 35,000 British pounds (about $45,000 at current exchange rates) with a non-refundable 3,500-pound (about $4,500) deposit. That’s in line with previous releases from The Little Car Company, which have included Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa and Aston Martin DB5 replicas costing tens of thousands of dollars. Production is scheduled to start in 2024.

