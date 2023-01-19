Icon is known for its FJ Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, and the California company is showcasing another impressive build based on the legendary Toyota off-roader.

Called the FJ43 Bandeirante, the vehicle is actually one of Icon’s earliest builds and is based on a model that is a rare sight on U.S. roads. Icon built this vehicle for a customer more than 20 years ago and recently reacquired it.

As the name implies, the FJ43 Bandeirante uses the body of the Toyota Bandeirante, the unique version of the Land Cruiser made exclusively for the Brazilian market from 1968-2001. Icon founder and lead designer Jonathan Ward was able to gain access to several Bandeirante bodies after some work he did with Toyota during the early 2000s.

Icon Toyota FJ43 Bandeirante

The FJ43 Bandeirante rides on a stretched 1965 FJ40 chassis, hence the FJ43 designation, as the FJ43 was essentially a longer FJ40. It also features the dash of a 1983 FJ40, though it’s modified to match the rare U.S.-spec dash offered that year.

A Toyota engine isn’t under the hood. For this project vehicle, Icon went with a 5.7-liter V-8 sourced from General Motors. The engine is mated to a Toyota H-55 5-speed manual transmission, though, as well as a split-case, 19-spline transfer case.

While Icon has no plans to sell the FJ43 Bandeirante, the company can build customers an FJ40 or FJ43, with prices starting from $195,000 and $202,000, respectively. Icon’s website has an online configurator that lets potential buyers arrive at their ideal configuration, not only for the FJ but all current Icon project vehicles.

