Anyone in the market for a sedan with four-figure horsepower ratings that’s not electric will need to turn to a tuning company like Hennessey Performance, which now has an upgrade package for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing that boasts a 1,000-hp output.

Announced on Tuesday, Hennessey’s H1000 upgrade for the CT5-V Blackwing strips down and rebuilds the super sedan’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with an assortment of performance parts, including a larger supercharger.

With a dyno-tested 1,000 hp, up from the stock 668-hp rating, Hennessey claims the H1000 CT5-V Blackwing will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration of around 2.5 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.1 seconds, and a top speed of well over 200 mph. That compares to stock figures of 3.4 seconds for the 0-60 mph dash, 11.3 seconds for the quarter-mile, and a top speed of more than 200 mph.

In addition to installing the larger supercharger, Hennessey’s engineers install ported cylinder heads; new intake valves, exhaust valves, lifters, and pushrods; long-tube stainless steel headers; upgraded cooling systems; and a custom engine management system.

2024 Hennessey H1000 CT5-V Blackwing

“The four-door Cadillac is the fastest combustion-only luxury sedan on the planet,” John Hennessey, Hennessey’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “It is a rare high-water mark in a segment that will vanish by the decade’s end.”

Hennessey also offers its own wheel design and custom badges, as well as a range of options to dress up the cabin.

The company is currently accepting orders and plans to start production in August. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

The CT5-V Blackwing arrived for 2022 together with a tamer CT4-V Blackwing powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6. For 2024, both models have received some special details to mark this year’s 20th anniversary of the launch of the first V-Series car, the 2004 CTS-V.

