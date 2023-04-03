The Fisker Ocean hasn’t received official EPA range ratings for the U.S., but Fisker last week announced a 440-mile range rating for the electric crossover on Europe’s WLTP testing cycle.

WLTP figures are generally higher than U.S. EPA ratings, so the Ocean will likely receive a lower range rating on this side of the Atlantic. For now, the Ocean offers much more range than the Tesla Model Y in the European market. On the WLTP cycle, the Model Y is currently rated at 331 miles in Long Range form, 319 miles in Performance guise, and 282 miles and 267 miles in base rear-wheel-drive spec with 19-inch wheels and 20-inch wheels, respectively.

2023 Fisker Ocean

The Ocean isn’t available in Europe yet, however—or the U.S. In a press release announcing the 440-mile range rating, Fisker said it expects European regulatory approval by April 28, with deliveries following after that. The company has said U.S. deliveries expected to start by the middle of the year.

Contract manufacturer Magna started production of the Ocean last November, but it’s been slow going so far. As of earlier this month, Fisker reported Magna had made only 56 Oceans. It stood by plans to build more than 42,000 of them this year.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Fisker has reportedly been looking for expanded production for the Ocean. Last August the company said strong demand could warrant expanding production in 2024, starting with Magna and potentially including a second manufacturing site in the U.S. But with sales, service, and support all yet to be proven, that may be getting ahead of things.

The $29,900 Fisker Pear is also supposedly on the way. The Pear—short for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”—aims for a 300-mile EPA range, and it’s slated to be built by Foxconn at the former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Fisker said last month that it had more than 5,600 reservations for the Pear—all before it’s offered any comprehensive look or specifications. A reveal is expected later this year, with production to start in 2024.

