Classic Recreations has returned with a licensed Shelby Cobra replica boasting carbon-fiber construction and performance to put some modern supercars to shame.

The Oklahoma company last week revealed the Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra, which was announced last year to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of Shelby American. Only 10 cars will be built.

It’s priced at $1.2 million, and the company still has build slots available for interested buyers. The cars will be limited to track use only.

The price may be steep, especially considering Classic Recreations has a Cobra rolling chassis staring at a tenth of that figure, but all the stops have been pulled out for the Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra.

Classic Recreations Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra

The body shell is made from carbon fiber and weighs just 88 pounds, helping the car’s curb weight to register at less than 2,300 pounds, according to Classic Recreations. The body is based on the 1965 Cobra design, so it features flared fenders and a hood scoop in place of the cleaner look of earlier models. Its passenger compartment has also been stretched by approximately two inches to improve comfort. The total length is 155 inches and the wheelbase is 90 inches.

Power comes from a 5.0-liter V-8 hand-built by Ford Performance and fitted with a Magnuson supercharger. The engine drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission and breathes through a stainless-steel exhaust system with side pipes.

Classic Recreations Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra

Peak output is more than 900 hp, which Classic Recreations says will rocket this Cobra to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 190 mph.

The chassis is a race-spec design with adjustable coil-over shocks, as well as inboard cantilever independent suspension by Schwartz Performance.

Classic Recreations Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra

Stopping power is provided by Wildwood brakes with 6-piston calipers in front and 4-piston calipers in the rear, clamping down on 14.0-inch rotors at both ends. The brakes are housed within 18-inch Forgeline three-piece wheels wrapped in 295/35 tires up front and a massive pair of 335/30 tires at the rear.

A mix of leather, carbon fiber, and Alcantara lines the cabin, and on the dash is a badge with a reproduction of Carroll Shelby’s signature.

