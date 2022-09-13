Prices paid for R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have soared recently, and this Bayside Blue example is unlikely to reverse that trend. Offered by GT-A International, it was driven by Paul Walker in “Fast and Furious 4.”

Walker was an avid GT-R fan, which is one of the reasons why his character Brian O’Conner appeared behind the wheel of GT-Rs on multiple occasions. It started with a silver R34 GT-R in “2 Fast 2 Furious”—and almost didn’t make it on screen. The studio wanted to use a Dodge Neon SRT-4 instead.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 driven by Paul Walker (photo via GT-A International)

The “2 Fast 2 Furious” GT-R featured elaborate graphics, which weren’t to Walker’s liking. He reportedly asked to skip the graphics for the “Fast and Furious 4” GT-R, leaving it with a cleaner look than most previous cars in the franchise. Now showing just 3,278 miles, the car is presented with a copy of its Universal Studios rental contract to prove its authenticity.

Like all R34 GT-Rs, the car has a 6-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and the legendary RB26 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. The engine is officially rated at 276 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, but that’s generally thought to be an understated figure to meet a gentleman’s agreement between Japanese automakers to limit output to 276 hp in the interest of safety.

This car has also been modified with a Turbonetics front-mounted intercooler, NISMO lowering springs and NE-1 exhaust, a roll cage, ARC titanium strut tower bar, 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels, a Rotora brake system with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers, and a NISMO Version II front bumper and side skirts.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 driven by Paul Walker (photo via GT-A International)

The interior features an Alcantara-clad Momo steering wheel, OMP front seats with 5-point harnesses, and a Windows PC linked to an MFD Xenarc display, which generates digital gauge readouts as seen in the film.

The listing claims this car has a Florida title, but ordinarily an R34 GT-R wouldn’t qualify for the 25-year importation rule until 2024 at the earliest. That rule already allows R32 and R33 models to be imported into the United States. These earlier GT-R generations have a similar mechanical setup to the R34 GT-R, and typically sell for a lot less, but none has the star power of this particular GT-R.

