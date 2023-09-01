The modern Mini hatchback has entered its fourth generation with the reveal on Friday of the redesigned 2025 Cooper.

Mini already previewed the exterior design in April and has now provided a closer look, inside and out.

The new Cooper makes its formal debut next week at the 2023 Munich auto show, where Mini will also present a redesigned 2025 Countryman. Timing for the start of sales in the U.S. hasn’t been announced but sometime next year is likely for both vehicles.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

The two-door Cooper ditches the Hardtop moniker of the outgoing model, and this time around gas and electric versions of the car are based on separate platforms. Mini has only shown the electric version which uses a dedicated EV platform developed by a joint venture between Mini’s BMW Group parent and Great Wall Motors. The gas version is thought to use an updated version of the outgoing model’s platform.

The electric version will initially be offered in Cooper E and Cooper SE grades. The Cooper E packs a 40.7-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 181 hp. The Cooper SE features a 54.2-kwh battery and a single electric motor good for 215 hp. With the bigger battery, the Cooper SE is estimated to return a range of about 250 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. Look for a lower range when measured on the stricter EPA cycle.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

The Cooper E is claimed to deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in 7.3 seconds and the Cooper SE a time of 6.7 seconds for the same feat. For performance fans, Mini is developing an electric John Cooper Works model. A prototype has been spotted testing though exact timing is uncertain.

No details on the gas version have been confirmed, though the outgoing Hardtop’s 1.5-liter turbo-3 and 2.0-liter turbo-4 powertrains should carry over, perhaps with slight improvements to performance and economy.

The exterior design of the new Cooper has been simplified compared to previous generations, with details like fender flares and even the classic side scuttles long gone. The lights at both ends have more details, though. The patterns of the daytime running lights can be altered, allowing owners to add a personalized touch.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch 2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

Inside, the dash design skips a traditional instrument cluster, with key driving information instead moved to the circular infotainment screen in the center. The dash’s layout echoes the style of the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini’s interior.

A head-up display will be available for drivers that still want the key information straight ahead. Buyers will also be able to add textile surfaces on the dash for the first time, as well as sport seats and a panoramic glass roof.

Some physical controls remain on the steering wheel and on a bar located below the infotainment screen. However, most functions can be controlled via the infotainment screen or voice activation. The round screen measures just under 10 inches in diameter and according to Mini can be operated much like a smartphone.

Some electronic driver-assist features are also included, either standard or available. One of these is a new hands-free mode for traveling in a single lane on highway-like roads. The system still requires the driver to monitor at all times and only functions at speeds of up to 37 mph. Another is an automated park-assist feature that is able to identify suitable parking spots and initiate parking maneuvers.

