The 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is getting a limited-edition model to celebrate four decades of the sporty compact sedan, VW announced on Monday.

The 40th Anniversary Edition commemorates the 1984 launch of the Jetta GLI, which came one year after the U.S. launch of the first-generation Mark I Golf GTI (as the Rabbit GTI). The two models have traditionally shared mechanical components, giving the GLI a reputation as a “GTI with a trunk.” The reputation has lasted through the decades to the current version, which has been around since the 2019 model year.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition

The changes are all cosmetic. The anniversary edition is available in three colors—Pure Gray, Pure White, and Rising Blue—with blackout detailing that highlights the red accents from the standard GLI. The blackout treatment encompasses the 18-inch wheels, grille, mirror caps, door handles, and spoiler.

Interior changes include embossed seats, with a unique pattern for each vehicle produced, cupholders engraved with the GLI logo and “1984,” seat tags and door sills with “GLI 40” badges, and a “40” badge on the steering wheel at the six o’clock position.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition

The 40th Anniversary Edition is mechanically identical to the standard Jetta GLI, meaning it’s powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Volkswagen didn’t specify transmission options, but a 6-speed manual transmission and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are available on the standard GLI. That version’s larger brakes, limited-slip differential, and adaptive dampers carry over to the 40th Anniversary Edition as well.

Volkswagen plans to start shipping 40th Anniversary Editions to dealerships later this summer. Production will be limited to 1,984 cars, referencing the GLI’s launch year. Pricing starts at $28,085 before destination.

