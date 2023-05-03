Costco is offering members a $2,500 discount on the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge—the Swedish automaker’s two all-electric models.

The discount is available on 2023 and 2024 models between May 2 and July 31, according to a company press release. A $1,000 incentive is also available for all other 2023 and 2024 Volvo models. The automaker’s entire U.S. lineup switched to mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric powertrains for the 2023 model year.

Revamped 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge (international spec)

Launched for the 2021 model year, the XC40 Recharge is an all-electric version of the XC40 crossover, which is still sold with mild-hybrid powertrains as well. The C40 Recharge is essentially a version of the XC40 with a sportier profile, but is available only as an EV. It arrived in the U.S. as a 2022 model.

The 2024 XC40 and C40 Recharge switch to rear-wheel drive in their single-motor forms, yielding a range boost (to up to 297 miles) although pricing still hasn’t been announced.

Revamped 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge (international spec)

Costco has been offering limited-time deals on new cars to its members since 2007. That’s included other electric vehicles—most notably a deal that helped members achieve a $13,000 discount on the 2019 Audi E-Tron when it was new. In 2017 Costco offered General Motors supplier pricing on the then-new Chevrolet Bolt EV, and it later offered a $107/month lease deal on the 2022 Bolt EV to members in specific regions.

Despite the deals that it’s offered on EVs for its members, Costco has no plans to add EV chargers as a traffic driver, a top executive said recently. The company was among the first to install EV chargers at its stores, but it ripped them out in 2011. The bulk-focused retailer has since focused on a lucrative gas-station business.

