The redesigned Toyota Tundra pickup truck has been recalled for a fuel line that can leak, increasing the risk of a fire, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The recall applies to 168,179 Tundras made in the 2022 and 2023 model years. Toyota’s full-size pickup was redesigned in 2022, and the new model has experienced seven recalls. Other issues run from the minor, such as a faulty rearview camera recall, to the more serious, such as a rear axle shaft that can fracture.

The current recall involves a production issue that has since been fixed. Prior to the fix, a clamp could allow the fuel line to move and rub up against a neighboring brake line. Over time, the fuel tube can wear against the metallic brake line, causing it to leak. A fuel leak near an ignition source could increase the risk of fire.

Operators may notice a fuel smell while driving or parked, and leaking fuel may be visible under the passenger side rear wheel.

The issue effects Tundras equipped with either the base 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 or the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 hybrid.

Toyota will notify owners by mail as early as October 9. Owners will be advised to take the truck into the dealer to have the fuel tube replaced, and a new clamp installed. There is no cost to owners.

For more info, contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota’s recall site here.

Related Articles