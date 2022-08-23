Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
75°
LIVE NOW
Replay of FOX 5 News at 1 p.m.
San Diego
75°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
FOX 5 News
FOX 5 News Now
Live Events
Video Center
Program Schedule
News
Morning News
Traffic
Local
California
National
COVID-19
World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Health
Politics
Inside California Politics
Politics from The Hill
Technology
Business
Entertainment
Trending
Press Releases
Border Report
Destination California
Explore San Diego
Community Calendar
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos/Videos
Seen On FOX 5
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
The LOCAList SD
Founders Story
About
Newsletters
App
News Tips
Copy of a News Story
Program Schedule
Our Team
Regional News Partners
Jobs at FOX 5
Zoom Backgrounds
High-Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With FOX 5
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Sustainable San Diego
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Report: EV tax credit rules might accelerate Hyundai …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp …