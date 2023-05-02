SAN DIEGO — A San Diego bakery is being recognized by Yelp during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

CAKED ranks seventh on Yelp’s top 45 Asian-owned bakeries in the U.S., according to the popular online directory. Its main location is in Mira Mesa, but does vend at local markets in Little Italy, Ocean Beach, College Area, downtown San Diego and Oceanside.

Known for its “unique variety of soft cookies and monster-sized brownies,” the local bakery currently offers 30 flavors of gourmet desserts.

“ABSOLUTELY the best brownies on the planet! We come to Little Italy on Saturday just for the brownies at CAKED!” Yelp user Judy B. commented.

“Not gonna lie, I’ve been to a handful of cookie places and I’ve always walked away saying meh I can make them the same or better at home. But this place def worth buying. They’re still so soft when I get home, pop them in microwave for like 10 secs & perfection. So gooey and perfect freshly out of the oven all over again. The flavors are so unique & tasty!!!!” Yelp user Alexa O. said.

Yelp compiled the list by identifying businesses in the bakery category, ranking those spots using factors such as the total volume and ratings of review and then discovering businesses that had opted into the Asian-owned business attribute on the online directory.

Other Asian-owned bakeries that made the list in the Golden State can be found in Los Angeles, Covina, Oakland, San Francisco, Pleasanton and Huntington Beach.