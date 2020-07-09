Advertise with FOX 5

HOW WE CAN HELP YOU

FOX 5 has a proven track record delivering results for our advertisers. We take a personal approach to crafting your marketing campaign to offer customized research, strategic planning and Emmy award-winning local production. FOX 5 is the most viable partner for any advertiser because our mission is to make your business more successful and profitable. Let us show you how to grow!

WHO WE ARE FOX 5 is the local FOX Network TV station proudly serving San Diego. FOX 5 is a staple in Southern California, providing viewers with accurate & engaging news, sports and entertainment programming. FOX 5 produces 56.5 hours of local news per week that is delivered by award winning anchors with strong ties to the local community. Our newscasts reach over 900,000 San Diego adults 18+ each week. The powerful combination of leading edge news, FOX Sports and FOX Prime makes FOX 5 a natural marketing partner for companies looking to grow their business. WHAT WE DO FOX 5 helps local and national businesses reach consumers and potential customers through innovative & strategic marketing campaigns. FOX 5 offers a creative blend of marketing solutions like television and digital platforms as well as community-based events and integrated sponsorships – all of which reach your target audience. Our goal is to provide the best marketing value and services for your investment and to make a real difference in your business.

Broadcast TV

Broadcast television has been – and remains to be – a stable part of each and every household, giving advertisers of all shapes & sizes the chance to run an effective campaign.

Digital Video

Consumers want more video, and we have the resources and skill to both distribute and create video that is compelling for your audience. We are also able to target your digital video based on geography and demography

FOX 5 News Livestream

FOX 5 News Preroll

FOX Sports App

Advanced TV (OTT and CTV)

Display

Display advertising is a tried & true way to reach consumers. And our advanced targeting capabilities provide you with a way to reach consumers ready to buy.

Programmatic

High impact rich media (homepage takeover, super billboards, sliding billboards, etc.)

Social Media

Whether you are trying to reach our fan base or a completely new audience, our social channels offer you an assortment of formats to advertise through. Check out our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts!

Email

Our robust database offers you a fantastic way to reach customers that are loyal and trust FOX 5. Also, our email blasts are completely customizable to align with your branding and message.

The Weather Channel

Our exclusive partnership with The Weather Channel, the world’s most downloaded weather app, allows us and our advertisers exclusive opportunities including:

Weather Underground

Branded Background

Standard Banners

Specialty Products

If you’re looking to do something out of the box to grab consumers’ attention, then our specialty products are right up your alley. Some of our specialty products include:

Community Events

Align your business with local events that are meaningful to the community.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Race for Autism

Big Bay Boom

San Diego Pride Parade

and more!

