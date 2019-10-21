Stepdaughter of Steve Harvey arrested after alleged hit-and-run accident

Posted 10:01 AM, October 21, 2019, by

Lori Harvey is a model and the stepdaughter of comedian, Steve Harvey.

LOS ANGELES — Lori Harvey, a model and the stepdaughter of comedian and television host Steve Harvey, was arrested over the weekend after a single-vehicle car accident, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

She received a misdemeanor hit-and-run citation, BHPD Sgt . James Keenaghan told CNN, for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday and then leaving the scene.

Harvey was stopped and the cited shortly thereafter, police said.

Details on the make and model of her car or where exactly this happened in Beverly Hills were not immediately released.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.