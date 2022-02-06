Olympians with San Diego ties in Winter Games Beijing 2022

SAN DIEGO — Have you been watching the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? Well, you may just see some familiar faces who have local ties to the San Diego area.
A total of six competitors are fortunate enough to represent San Diego County in the world competition. Here’s a list of those participants:
SHAUN WHITE — Snowboarding
Although 35-year-old Shaun White, of Carlsbad, is set to retire from all competition after this year’s Winter Games, the three-time gold medalist still seeks to defend his title at the snowboard halfpipe during qualifying rounds on Feb. 9.
TESSA MAUD — Snowboarding
Another Carlsbad native joins the list, but this one is an 18-year-old woman. Tessa Maud makes her way to Beijing, having earned the title of 2020 Youth Olympian and two silver medals at the Junior World Championships. She’ll compete during the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe event on Feb. 9.
SEAMUS O’CONNOR — Snowboarding
Ramona-raised and American-born Seamus O’Connor, 24, has history behind his name, becoming the first snowboarder to represent Ireland at the Winter Games back in 2014, according to the San Diego-Union Tribune. He will be doing it once again this year during the halfpipe competition on Feb. 12.
LINDSEY JACOBELLIS — Snowboarding
Lindsey Jacobellis, who currently lives in Encinitas, is in her fifth Olympics. The 36-year-old looks to win another medal on Feb. 9 after last capturing a silver medal in Torino 2006.
KAILLIE HUMPHRIES — Bobsledding
After being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and obtaining a relatively serious hamstring injury, Carlsbad native Kaillie Humphries, 36, overcame it all and made the U.S. bobsled team. She eyes her return on Feb. 13.
ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR — Bobsledding
For the fourth time, Elana Meyers Taylor is a U.S. Olympian, but this year will be her first with the U.S. team after being released from the Canadian team in 2019. The Oceanside-born 37-year-old is a two-time Olympic silver medalist. She will compete in the two- and four-man races starting Feb. 15.