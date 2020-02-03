Suspicious package investigated by police

Posted 12:09 PM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:16PM, February 3, 2020

Authorities are investigating the discovery of an unidentified and possible suspicious package.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities investigated the discovery of a suspicious package behind a business in National City.

The device was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Monday behind a business in the 2500 block of Southport Way in National City, according to police.

An employee said he went to take out the trash and discovered what looked like several pipe bombs strapped together. Police were immediately called to the area to investigate.

After an investigation, it was determined the device was not a threat, police said.

