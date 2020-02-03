Gusty winds whip up surf, chill San Diego area

SAN DIEGO — Gusty winds buffeted parts of the San Diego area Monday, with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing after nightfall across inland locales.

Due to the gusty conditions, a National Weather Service high-wind warning was in effect until noon for local mountains and desert communities.

In addition to the brisk winds, a cold front lingering over Southern California was expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures in inland valley and desert areas Monday evening and Tuesday night, the NWS advised.

Over the period, thermometer readings may drop as low as the mid-20s at times, according to the federal agency, which issued a freeze watch, effective from 10 Monday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The extreme cold could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, harm outdoor pets and livestock, and damage irrigation systems, forecasters noted.

A beach hazards statement also was in effect for the beginning of the workweek, with three- to six-foot waves expected through Tuesday morning.