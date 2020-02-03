× Items honoring Kobe Bryant removed from LA Live

LOS ANGELES — The items left at LA Live’s XBOX Plaza to honor retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven people who were killed in a helicopter crash were removed Monday.

Removal began at 4 a.m., according to Staples Center President Lee Zeidman. Items removed included 1,353 basketballs, 14 banners, more than 25,000 candles, about 5,000 signs, letters and flags, more than 500 stuffed animals and 350 pairs of shoes.

The items will be stored and the Lakers will advise on the next steps, Zeidman tweeted.

A 40-yard roll off trash bin was filled with flowers that will be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around LA Live and Staples Center “so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on,” Zeidman tweeted.

“Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20,” Zeidman tweeted.