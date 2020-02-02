11th US coronavirus case confirmed in Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officials have confirmed that a central California couple has been sickened with the coronavirus after the husband traveled to the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, bringing the number of U.S. cases to 11.

San Benito County Health and Human Services says the couple, both 57 years old, have not left their home since the husband returned from China.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people worldwide and killed more than 200. The vast majority of the cases and all but one of the deaths have been in China.

The first death outside China from the new virus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines.