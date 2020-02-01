× SDSU Aztecs maintain winning streak with 80-68 win at home

SAN DIEGO — With Kawhi Leonard watching from one baseline, Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half to help rally No. 4 San Diego State to an 80-68 victory against Utah State.

The Aztecs remain the nation’s only undefeated team at 23-0.

San Diego State retired Leonard’s jersey at halftime and looked to be in trouble, trailing 39-31 after going cold for seven minutes and allowing the Aggies to go on a 14-0 run. But Mitchell got hot and the Aztecs turned a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead in a span of 13 minutes. Sam Merrill scored 16 for Utah State.