Man walks away after suspected kidnapping attempt

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Saturday for a man who they believe tried to kidnap a child in the Bay Ho neighborhood Saturday morning.

The possible attempted kidnapping happened around 10:35 a.m. along the 3100 block of Mandan Way.

The San Diego Police Department said a 9-year-old boy was playing with his 3-year-old brother when an unidentified man approached them and picked up the younger brother. The man carried the boy for about 50 feet before putting him down and walking away, police said.

The two boys were the only witnesses to the suspected attempted kidnapping, police said. Based on their retellings of the incident, police said it appeared both boys were riding their bicycles when the man knocked the younger boy off his bike, picked him up and briefly carried him before putting him down and walking away.

The boys said they then hurried home to tell their mother what had occurred.

According to police, the suspect was described as a man in his 30s with long, straight black hair and caramel-colored skin. He stands at about 5 feet and 8 or 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black sweatpants and dark-colored flip-flops.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division at 858-552-1732 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.