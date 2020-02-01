3 arrested on suspicion of robbing T-Mobile

SAN DIEGO — Three suspects, including a juvenile, were in custody Saturday morning, suspected of the armed robbery of a T-Moile store in the Redwood Village area of San Diego.

An armed suspect walked into the business in the 5800 block of University Avenue, near 58th Street, at 10 p.m. Friday, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded their property, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

It was unclear what was taken before the suspect was last seen running out of the store, then westbound on University Avenue, Heims said.

Police received information regarding a possible suspect vehicle, which was found stopped at an undisclosed location. Three suspects, including a juvenile, were taken into custody, Heims said.

Anyone who witnessed this robbery was asked to call the department’s robbery detectives at 619-531-2299.