2 killed in wrong way driver crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were killed after a motorist drove the wrong way on a freeway and crashed.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 between J and L Streets in Chula Vista.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle — which had its lights off — crashed into a Ford Focus.

In total, seven cars crashed as a result of the wrong way driver, the CHP said.

A third person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

It is unclear if the driver was at the scene of the crash once officers arrived.

Officers shut down I-5 from J to L Streets during the investigation. It will remain closed into Saturday afternoon.