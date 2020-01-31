× SDG&E, local union partner to hire, train 150 skilled workers

SAN DIEGO — Over the next three years, San Diego Gas & Electric will partner with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to hire and train expert workers, the company announced Friday.

The utility company and the union’s Local 465 chapter will work on a joint plan to hire more than 150 entry-level positions at San Diego Gas & Electric and hold multiple training classes and apprenticeship programs.

“This multi-year plan reflects strong collaboration with IBEW Local 465 and our shared commitment to the communities we serve,” said Scott Drury, president of the utility company. “The highly skilled members of IBEW are the backbone of our success in delivering clean, safe and reliable energy to our customers, and one of the reasons SDG&E is recognized as an industry leader.”

The plan includes training and investments for six linemen apprenticeship classes, six line assistant classes, three electrician assistant classes and specialized training for welding and other high-skilled trades. In total, the company and union are looking at more than 400 new positions or upskilling workers.

“SDG&E and IBEW share the aspiration of building the cleanest, safest and most reliable energy infrastructure company in America,” said Nate Fairman, business manager for the union’s Local 465. “These investments directly advance that mission and provide high-quality jobs that support our local economy.”

Hiring is expected to begin by March.

San Diego Gas & Electric is a San Diego-based energy company providing energy in San Diego and southern Orange counties.