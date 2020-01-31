San Diegans cancel travel plans as coronavirus fear spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans are increasingly canceling their travel plans -- including planned trips and cruises to China -- as the coronavirus spreads.

The federal government has temporarily restricted foreign nationals who traveled to China from entering the United States.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a warning that advised people not to travel to China.

The U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector said it is assessing all inbound vessels to check if they have been to a country impacted by the coronavirus. All vessels are required to report sick passengers within 15 days of arriving at any U.S. port.

Bobbie Findlay, a travel agent with Bobbie's Travel & Tours in Poway, said even cruises traveling nowhere near China are warning their customers they are staying on top of the potentially deadly virus.

“A warning: As a precautionary measure, any guest who has traveled through mainland China within 14 days of the beginning of this cruise will be denied boarding,” Findlay said, citing a disclaimer attached to a cruise ticket she books for clients. “The companies are scrambling. People are scrambling,” she said.

So far, Findlay said four clients who were planning a vacation cruise to China have already canceled. Meanwhile, other clients who have trips to China coming up in the summer are rethinking their plans.

“Today I had 12 calls -- these are people that I have booked for various tours,” Findlay said. “Some are going in April. They’re nervous.”

Those who have already booked and paid for their trip can still get a refund even without travel insurance, Findlay said.

“Everyone will be getting their money back whether they’ve taken insurance or not,” she said, adding that she recommends travelers go through their credit card companies to retrieve the refunds. “Either (they'll get) their money back or a delay from the company that they book through for another time.”