Safari Park offers free admission to seniors in February

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is offering free admission to visitors who are 65 years of age or older during the month of February.

Individuals who are at least 65 years old can gain free admission by showing their driver’s license or other form of valid photo ID at a ticket window. The free admission does not include the cost of parking.

The Safari Park said the offer is part of an effort to increase awareness of the park’s conservation projects, including those assisting wildlife in Australia as the country’s deadly bush fires continue raging.