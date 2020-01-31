Safari Park offers free admission to seniors in February

Posted 9:31 PM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:18PM, January 31, 2020

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is offering free admission to visitors who are 65 years of age or older during the month of February.

Individuals who are at least 65 years old can gain free admission by showing their driver’s license or other form of valid photo ID at a ticket window. The free admission does not include the cost of parking.

The Safari Park said the offer is part of an effort to increase awareness of the park’s conservation projects, including those assisting wildlife in Australia as the country’s deadly bush fires continue raging.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.