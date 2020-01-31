1 killed, 4 injured in North County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A three-vehicle crash on a rural road between Escondido and Rancho Santa Fe killed a 28-year-old man Friday and left four other people injured.

The crash on Harmony Grove Road in Elfin Forest took place about 7:40 a.m., when a westbound Subaru WRX drifted into an eastbound lane near Wild Willow Hollow Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan sideswiped an oncoming Toyota Prius, then crashed head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV, causing it to overturn, CHP Public Affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver of the Subaru, a Chula Vista resident, died at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, a 49-year-old San Marcos man, was unhurt.

The 38-year-old Carlsbad man behind the wheel of the Highlander escaped with minor injuries, as did his three passengers -- a 26-year-old man and two women, ages 34 and 38, all from San Marcos. Medics treated them at the scene.

While investigating the crash, the CHP discovered the Toyota Highlander was a stolen vehicle. The driver, who police identified as Ardeshir Tooraji, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Tooraji's three passengers were released.

The crash was under investigation.

Harmony Grove near Wild Willow Hollow Road is closed due to a fatal collision blocking both lanes. Road will be closed for at least 2 more hours. Stay safe. #chpoceanside #chp #patiencemakessafety #harmonygrove #unincorporatedsd pic.twitter.com/LFeLDSh6gt — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) January 31, 2020