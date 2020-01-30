Water truck crashes off Rancho Santa Fe road

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a water truck was taken to a hospital after the vehicle crashed in Rancho Santa Fe Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The truck crashed off Calle Ponte Bella at Calle Stellina Road around 4:30 p.m. and overturned.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department said the driver was trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated once they arrived. Crews were able to pull him out of the vehicle quickly and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

