Sprint store robbed in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A Sprint store in National City was robbed Thursday night, authorities said.

The robbery took place at the Sprint store along the 900 block of Highland Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

National City police said they could not immediately confirm what was taken from the store.

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. Descriptions of the suspect or suspects have not yet been released.